LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It will be a cool night with lows in the mid 50s. We will see a slight chance of rain Tuesday, and rain chances will be a little higher Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the low 80s. We will see a good chance of rain Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Friday will be nice with highs in the low 80s. A few showers are possible Saturday, then Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs over the weekend will be in the low 80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s low 60s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
