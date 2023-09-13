Rain chances are starting low in Acadiana this Wednesday morning but should increase to 50% for the afternoon as skies turn mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely between Noon to 8:00 pm today. Severe weather is not expected today but a few storms could produce heavy rains, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Hot and humid weather is still in the forecast, even with clouds increasing through the morning. Highs will reach the lower 90s with a heat index closer to 100° early in the afternoon. Rain-cooled air is possible by the evening hours.