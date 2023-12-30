After a cold morning this morning, we’re going to see warmer temperatures this afternoon with highs getting near 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A chilly night for tonight, however, as temperatures once again fall into the upper 30s.

We’ll warm even further tomorrow with highs getting to near 70 degrees during the afternoon. This warm air is moving in ahead of an upper-level system, which will give us a rain chance on New Year’s Day. This rain looks to come in during the morning hours of New Year’s Day, and shouldn’t hamper our New Year’s Eve plans!

Temperatures will be cooler-than-average through much of next week, with highs in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday and morning starts in the 30s once again.

Our next storm system impacts the area on Wednesday, giving us widespread cold rain throughout the day.

The pattern stays active through the end of next week with yet another system approaching the area by Friday night and Saturday.