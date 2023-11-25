We’ll see a nice day for today with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon with light easterly winds.

A front works through the area tomorrow as an upper-level trough approaches the area. This will give us a decent rain chance of 50-60%. Nothing incredibly heavy is expected, nor is severe weather expected, but a round of rain will be possible through early afternoon. Later in the day, clouds will be clearing out, northerly winds will be increasing, and temperatures will drop.

Much cooler air is expected for the early parts of next week. Monday morning will see lows in the lower 40s before highs climb into the upper 50s during the afternoon.

Morning starts could be in the mid-upper 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Another quick warming trend is expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

By Friday, highs will be near 80 degrees with storm chances increasing once again.