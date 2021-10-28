Preliminary Survey Confirms an EF-2 Tornado Occurred in Lake Charles

The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles conducted a tornado survey south of Lake Charles on Wednesday after reports of several homes damaged within a neighborhood east of Elliot Road.

The preliminary survey found that a 300-yard wide EF-2 Tornado with 130 mph winds was on the ground for 2 miles as it traveled due east just south of Ham Reid Road. This tornado caused severe damage to several homes and 2 injures. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred. The last time there was an EF-2 in Calcasieu Parish was 1999.

Unlike hurricanes, tornadoes are given a strength rating after the event when damage is surveyed using the Enhance Fujita Scale. The Lake Charles Tornado had winds at approximately 130 mph which would put it at the top end of EF-2 strength. This is preliminary and is subject to change pending final review of the event.