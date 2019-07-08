We are still watching an upper level disturbance over Alabama that will move into the Gulf over the next few days, and we may see an area of low pressure form over the northern parts of the Gulf later this week. The models have been all over the place with the track of this potential tropical system, so things will probably change between now and the weekend. The European model has been the most aggressive with tropical development as the GFS just shows an unorganized rainmaker along the Gulf Coast. As where this potential system will go depends on the location of an upper level high that will be building from the Rockies all the way to parts of the Southeast. Any impact on Acadiana will be later this week and this weekend. Stay tuned.