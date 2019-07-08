Potential Tropical System

The extreme heat and humidity from the weekend spills into the start of the work week. Near record high temperatures are expected this Monday with a high near 97° and the heat index reaches between 105-112°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Acadiana until 7:00 pm this evening. Make sure to hydrate and go inside to cool off if you're feeling fatigued.

Rain Chances stay low today and tomorrow but with an increase of tropical moisture for the area, thunderstorm activity will increase for later in the week. A tropical disturbance is possible as it scoots west along the Gulf coast. Heavy rains are possible but exact impacts and timing are still highly uncertain at this time.