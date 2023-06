Rain chances should run a little better across Acadiana later this Thursday compared to yesterday’s quiet weather. A few pop-up showers and storms are expected during the second half of the day. Storms this time of year could produce heavy rains, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

An Excessive Heat Warning is back in effect for much of Acadiana. The heat index could climb up to 115° during the afternoon. There are some signs this heat wave will start to break down early next week.