NWS: Second Winter Storm Moving into Northern Louisiana

A winter storm will exit off the Maine coast through this evening with additional snow and ice. A second major winter storm will begin to impact the Southern U.S. today, bringing heavy snow and icing to areas recently impacted by winter weather before moving east.

The arctic air mass over the central U.S. will continue well below normal and record breaking temperatures into midweek.

An area of low pressure will develop over southern Texas this evening.

This low pressure will go onto produce heavy snow and ice from the Southern Plains, through the Mississippi Valley tomorrow and into the Northeast by Thursday.

An area of 3-6 inches of snow are possible for much of Oklahoma and Arkansas through tomorrow.

Between 0.1 to 0.25 inches of freezing rain may fall over eastern Texas through northern Louisiana/southern Arkansas/western Mississippi.

Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories, Watches, and Hard Freeze Warnings are currently in effect for parts of the Southern Plains, and Lower Mississippi Valley. Rain along with scattered to isolated thunderstorms will develop within the warm sector of this system and impact an area stretching from the Gulf coast to the Southeast and eventually the Northeast coast over the next couple of days.

Rainfall totals will generally remain below an inch while some parts of the Deep South may see more than that.

This winter storm will move into the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Parts of the Central Appalachians may receive between 3-6 inches of snow during this period.

Parts of central/southern Virginia and North Carolina will be the focus for significant freezing rain accumulations, where between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of ice may fall on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a new system is forecast to arrive over the Pacific Northwest region on Thursday, bringing with it the chance for another round of coastal rain and mountain snow.