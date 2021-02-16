NWS: Second Winter Storm Moving into Northern Louisiana

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A winter storm will exit off the Maine coast through this evening with additional snow and ice. A second major winter storm will begin to impact the Southern U.S. today, bringing heavy snow and icing to areas recently impacted by winter weather before moving east.

The arctic air mass over the central U.S. will continue well below normal and record breaking temperatures into midweek.

An area of low pressure will develop over southern Texas this evening.

This low pressure will go onto produce heavy snow and ice from the Southern Plains, through the Mississippi Valley tomorrow and into the Northeast by Thursday.

An area of 3-6 inches of snow are possible for much of Oklahoma and Arkansas through tomorrow.

Between 0.1 to 0.25 inches of freezing rain may fall over eastern Texas through northern Louisiana/southern Arkansas/western Mississippi.

Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories, Watches, and Hard Freeze Warnings are currently in effect for parts of the Southern Plains, and Lower Mississippi Valley. Rain along with scattered to isolated thunderstorms will develop within the warm sector of this system and impact an area stretching from the Gulf coast to the Southeast and eventually the Northeast coast over the next couple of days.

Rainfall totals will generally remain below an inch while some parts of the Deep South may see more than that.

This winter storm will move into the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Parts of the Central Appalachians may receive between 3-6 inches of snow during this period.

Parts of central/southern Virginia and North Carolina will be the focus for significant freezing rain accumulations, where between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of ice may fall on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a new system is forecast to arrive over the Pacific Northwest region on Thursday, bringing with it the chance for another round of coastal rain and mountain snow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

29°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
30°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

27°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
30°F Information not available.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

27°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
30°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

27°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

27°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar