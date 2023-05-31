Acadiana remains stuck in a summer-like weather pattern as not much has changed over the last few days. Your Wednesday is starting off warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, along with a few areas of fog. Highs are expected back in the lower 90s with a heat index around 95° under a mix of sun and clouds.

Over the next few days, afternoon rain chances remain in the 20-30% range for Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms look to become more likely Sunday into early next week. The additional clouds and rain chances should help temper the hot and muggy conditions.