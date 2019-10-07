Not 1 but 2 Cold Fronts this Week, Sct’d Rain Possible Today

The much anticipated cold front will finally move through Acadiana today, ushering in cooler weather tonight. In the short term, we stay warm and humid today with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. The cold front should move through the area this afternoon, leading to some scattered showers and storms. You may notice a quick drop in temps when the front moves through your area with most of Acadiana dipping into the lower 60s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday looks to be the best day of the work week before a quick warm up happens. An even strong cold front is expected on Friday which could lead to some “gumbo” weather this coming weekend.