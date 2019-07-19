No Changes this Friday, Rain Chances Come Up for the Weekend

The hot, muggy, and mostly quiet weather from the past few days continues for your Friday. A few areas of fog will start the day off with temperatures in the mid 70s. Highs are expected back in the lower 90s with the heat index pushing into the lower 100s. Rain chances stay minimal but a few showers and storms are possible through the day. Rain chances look to increase a little more this weekend but it won’t be a washout for Acadiana. Isolated activity is more likely for Saturday afternoon with scattered storms becoming more widespread on Sunday. Regardless of rain chances this weekend, the summer heat and humidity will continue with highs in the lower 90s.