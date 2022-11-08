TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for parts of Florida as Nicole became a tropical storm over the Atlantic on Tuesday.

At 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 350 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and was moving west at 9 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 380 miles from the storm’s center, the center said.

Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday and move near or over the islands on Wednesday. It’s expected to be near or at hurricane strength when it approaches Florida’s east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the center said. Then it should move across central and northern Florida and into Georgia.

“Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it it expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, outside of the forecast cone,” the center warned. “Those hazards are likely to affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast U.S.”

A hurricane warning is in effect for much of Florida’s east coast while much of the Gulf Coast remains under a tropical storm watch.

“Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of the coast of southeast and east-central Florida beginning late Wednesday or Wednesday night, where a Hurricane Warning has been issued,” the center said. “Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning areas in Florida and Georgia beginning early Wednesday.”

“Tropical Storm Watches now extend across the entire Tampa Bay area,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “Tropical storm force winds expected within 48 hours as Nicole heads northwest through the state Thursday.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 34 Florida counties, including Hillsborough, Sarasota, Pasco, Polk, Manatee and Highlands counties, and told Floridians prepare for Nicole’s potential impact.

The storm is expected to dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on parts of north and Central Florida, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 7 inches. Parts of Georgia and South Carolina could see 1 to 4 inches of rain.

The center said storm surge could raise water levels by 1 to 5 feet above normal tide levels along Florida’s east coast.

Swells generated by the storm—which can cause life-threatening surf and rip conditions—will likely affect the northwestern Bahamas, the east coast of Florida, and much of the southeastern United States coast over the next several days.

Watches and Warnings

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the

northwestern Bahamas

northwestern Bahamas Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern

Bahamas

Bahamas Hallandale Beach Florida to Boca Raton Florida

Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Lake Okeechobee

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton Florida

Lake Okeechobee

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida

Altamaha Sound Georgia to Savannah River Georgia

Anclote River Florida to Suwannee River Florida

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida

North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River Florida

Other areas to watch

Forecasters are watching a low pressure system about 650 miles east of Bermuda. It has a low 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm sometime in the next five days, the center said.

The center said “the chance of significant development is quickly diminishing.”

The next named storm of the 2022 hurricane season would be Owen.