In the wake of the storm system, which impacted us yesterday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun and cooler temperatures. Highs today will hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A cold night for tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow’s weather will be similar to the weather we’ll see today with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures.

Our next storm system arrives on Monday as low pressure develops across Texas, moving eastward across the south-central United States. This low pressure will create a strong wind shear environment, which could mean storms containing damaging winds and tornadoes.

Instability will be lacking, so hopefully this will put a lid on the severe threat, preventing it from becoming too substantial. Either way, we’ll have to deal with another day of widespread rain and heavier downpours.

Cooler temperatures once again on Tuesday and Wednesday before yet another storm system impacts us next Friday. Behind that system, Arctic air could plunge southward by next weekend and into the following week.