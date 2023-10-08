We’re seeing a chilly start for this morning with temperatures in the low-mid 50s. Temperatures will rise into the mid-70s for this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Another cool morning is anticipated for tomorrow with readings in the mid-50s, but a warming trend is expected during the afternoon hours. Highs will climb into the mid-80s on both Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances increase Tuesday night and Wednesday as a shortwave trough approaches the area. A surface feature may develop just offshore of Louisiana, moving southwest-to-northeast. Models have gone back and forth in regards to the heaviest rainfall and how far north it gets. Models now keep the heaviest rainfall offshore but spread a moderate rainfall across the region through Wednesday afternoon. We’ll have to continue to monitor computer models through the next few days to see how high rainfall totals will be with this next system.

Thereafter, a warming trend is expected Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cool front. Highis could be near 90 degrees Friday afternoon. This front will arrive by Friday night, giving us cooler air again for next weekend.