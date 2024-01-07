We’re seeing a chilly morning with readings in the upper 30s across Acadiana. Some areas of dense fog are also showing up this morning. Across central Louisiana, where temperatures are below freezing currently, they could see freezing fog, so exercise caution if you’re traveling northward early this morning.

Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds for this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Not as cool for tonight and tomorrow morning with winds changing to a southeasterly direction. Winds ramp up for tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening with wind gusts of 35-45 mph! Warm air surges northward late tomorrow evening ahead of a low-pressure system, which will be deepening to our north. This low pressure will increase the wind shear in the atmosphere and give us the chance of stronger thunderstorms, possibly severe, with a threat of damaging winds and tornadoes. Wind shear will be very high, but instability may be lacking, which could help us a bit. High-resolution models do show this warm sector expanding northward across inland areas tomorrow evening, which will give the storms a brief window of high wind shear and adequate instability and it’s in that window we’ll have to watch for severe storm development. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has us hatched in for a level two risk of severe storms, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a level three in future updates. We’ll see storms earlier in the afternoon, but these won’t be severe. A line of storms will come in later Monday night, which will be when the severe weather threat will be maximized.

Clearing out on Tuesday and turning cooler. A colder morning Wednesday with lows in the mid-30s. Another strong system is expected on Friday, followed by a quick blast of Arctic air.