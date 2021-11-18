Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Happening Very Early Friday Morning

One of the longest partial lunar eclipses in nearly 600 years will happen during the very early morning hours of Friday.

A lunar eclipse happens when the shadow of the Earth is cast onto the moon, giving the moon a reddish, darker color in appearance. The best time to view the lunar eclipse is at 3:02 am as the Earth’s shadow will cover over 97% of the moon.

Cloud coverage in Acadiana is a concern for viewing the eclipse as it could obstruct the moon. Skies should be clearing but high clouds could be lingering through much of Friday morning. Make sure to bundle up if you’re going to be outside as conditions will be very chilly and breezy with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Sidebar