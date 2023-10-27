Near-record high temperatures stay in Acadiana this Friday and throughout the upcoming weekend. Each afternoon, highs will reach the upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s. A few showers are more likely today as rain chances increase to 20-30%. Only a few rogue showers are expected this weekend.

A strong cold front is still set to move through Acadiana on Monday. Halloween turns much colder and windy. Isolated showers are possible throughout the day on Tuesday and for trick-or-treating that evening.