Temperatures in Acadiana will be running well above normal for the next 5 to 7 days. Highs each afternoon are expected to be close to the mid-90s with a heat index hotter than 100°. Rain chances are minimal too with only a coastal shower possible.

Humidity levels come down this weekend leading to another increased fire risk for the state. The combination of extreme heat, low humidity, and winds could cause wildfires to spread rapidly. Models are trying to bring in the first strong cold front of the season late next week.