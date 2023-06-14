A Heat Advisory is in place for central and eastern Acadiana today but our entire viewing area should treat themselves like they are included in this advisory. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity continue to build into the area in the coming days. Conditions are sauna-like this morning with very warm temperatures and extreme humidity.

Near record high temperatures are expected this afternoon with a high near 96° in Lafayette along with breezy conditions behind strong south winds. The heat index will range from 100 to 109° throughout the afternoon hours. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.