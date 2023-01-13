We’ve seen breezy north winds through the day, ushering in cooler air from the north. These winds will die down later tonight, setting the stage for a cold night ahead. Temperatures will drop into the 40s this evening and into the 30s overnight. In fact, morning starts could be in the 31-34 degree range tomorrow morning.

Temperatures warm into the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds will transition more out of the east.



Southeasterly winds will come in Sunday, leading to a warming trend. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s Sunday with increasing clouds.



A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday as a weak front slips into the region. This will lead to warm temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. A front will move through the area by Wednesday evening, giving us a round of storms.

Clearing skies and cooler conditions return for the end of next week.