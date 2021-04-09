National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes hit Northern Louisiana on Wednesday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that four tornadoes were spawned in the Arklamiss during Wednesday night’s storms.

In Ouachita Parish, a EF-0 with estimated peak winds of 85 mph started in Downsville at approximately 6:48 PM on Wednesday. The tornado only lasted for 3 minutes but traveled roughly 2.8 miles.

The tornado started near the intersection of Abe Benton Road and Sibley Road, just northwest of Calhoun. The tornado tracked east-northeast for a few miles and did minor tree damage across Highway 151, Francis Road, Leon Linder Road, and Route 837 coming into Eureka. The NWS says little to no structure damage was found.

In Morehouse Parish, an EF-1 tornado tracked just north of Bastrop. That tornado had a maximum wind speed of 104 mph.

A second EF-1 tornado touched down in West Carroll Parish just south of the Arkansas/Louisiana border, and tracked northeast to Kilbourne. The tornado, which had max wind speeds of 95 mph, moved into Arkansas for a short time before lifting.

In Arkansas, an EF-0 tornado touched down southwest of Eudora in Chicot County, Arkansas. That tornado had estimated max wind speeds of 85 mph.

All of these details are from preliminary surveys and the National Weather Service says more information will be released soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Abbeville

80°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

80°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Opelousas

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

New Iberia

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar