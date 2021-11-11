National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Caddo, Bienville Parish

Matthew Stephens

Posted: / Updated:

A fallen tree damaged a building on Pine Island Road in Shreveport after severe weather overnight. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service of Shreveport has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Caddo Parish overnight north of Cross Lake along Pine Island Road.

An EF1 tornado is considered to be on the “weak” end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale, but they still pack winds of 86-110 and can cause moderate damage.

The storms brought down a large tree into a storage shed at a home on Pine Island Road and wrapped a large trampoline around a tree overnight Wednesday into Thursday. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

NWS storm survey teams spent the day Thursday looking for damage from Shreveport to Ringgold, including in Caddo, Bossier, and Bienville Parishes after strong to severe storms rolled through the region late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

The storm survey team earlier Thursday afternoon confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Bienville Parish near Woodardville early Thursday morning.

An EF0 is considered “weak,” with wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph. They can cause minor damage, however, including peeling the material off from some roofs and damaging siding and gutters.

The storms left more than 5,500 households in Caddo Parish and Harrison County without power, according to SWEPCO. Power has since been restored to all but fewer than 500 customers.

A final assessment from the survey is expected to be released Thursday evening and can be accessed on the NWS website at www.weather.gov/SHV.



