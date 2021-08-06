Muggier Weather Returns this Weekend Along with Rain Chances

The break from the summer humidity continues this Friday but muggier air returns this weekend.

Temperatures aren’t as “cool” as Thursday morning but most areas are flirting with the upper 60s to start your Friday. Highs will be back near 90° under partly cloudy skies as the weather remains quiet with low humidity in Acadiana.

Humidity levels ramp up over the weekend leading to muggy and hot weather for Acadiana. Summer rain chances make a comeback too as isolated showers and storms are possible each afternoon. Expect typical mid-August weather this weekend and throughout the next work week.

Sunny

Abbeville

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
1 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

