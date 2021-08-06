Muggier Weather Returns this Weekend Along with Rain Chances

The break from the summer humidity continues this Friday but muggier air returns this weekend.





Temperatures aren’t as “cool” as Thursday morning but most areas are flirting with the upper 60s to start your Friday. Highs will be back near 90° under partly cloudy skies as the weather remains quiet with low humidity in Acadiana.

Humidity levels ramp up over the weekend leading to muggy and hot weather for Acadiana. Summer rain chances make a comeback too as isolated showers and storms are possible each afternoon. Expect typical mid-August weather this weekend and throughout the next work week.