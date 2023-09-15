Rain chances are decreasing in Acadiana as temperatures start to creep above normal for late September. A warm, humid, and mostly cloudy morning will be followed by a hot and muggy afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. 92° should feel closer to 103° during the hottest part of the day. A few spotty showers or storms are possible as rain chances are down to 20% for the afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms are expected on Saturday but Sunday looks quiet. The weekend stays hot with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Fortunately, humidity levels should drop on Sunday leading to comfortable conditions in Acadiana that could last into early next week.