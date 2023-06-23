Afternoon rain chances are expected to stay in the 40-50% range in Acadiana today and tomorrow before dropping off on Sunday. A few storms could produce heavy rains, frequent lightning, strong winds, and even hail but the severe threat should stay slim. Otherwise, it should feel like a typical summer afternoon with heat index values going above 100° followed by some rain-cooled air.

As rain chances drop over the weekend, temperatures will start to increase across Acadiana. Another extreme heat wave could start Sunday. Each day will see high temperatures in the upper 90s to the low 100s with a heat index going above 110°.