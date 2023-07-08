Scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. A coastal shower or storm is possible in the morning before rain chances increase to 50%. Otherwise, the heat and humidity remain typical for July as we see a high near 93° along with a heat index above 100° before rain-cooled air becomes more widespread late in the day.

There is a low threat for severe weather in Acadiana today and tomorrow. A few storms could produce damaging winds and/or large hail. The tornado threat should stay very slim.