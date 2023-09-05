Scattered showers and storms are possible for your Wednesday but the activity won’t be as widespread as yesterday. There are a few coastal showers to start the day as temperatures have fallen into the upper 70s. Highs will be back into the mid-90s with a heat index closer to 110° during the hottest part of the day.

Acadiana saw several showers and storms on Labor Day. Rain chances should be slightly lower compared to yesterday but scattered rain is possible, mostly during the afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.