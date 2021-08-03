More Scattered Rain Today but Weather Improves Tonight

A weak cold front will move through Acadiana this Tuesday leading to more scattered showers and storms for our area. Rain chances stay at 50% throughout the entire day.

Scattered rain is already working through parts of Acadiana this morning. On and off showers and storms should continue through much of the day as the cold front stalls across the coast. Rain chances will decrease by this evening with drier weather expected for the rest of the work week.

This front is weak but will bring some benefits to Acadiana. Starting tonight, the weather turns less humid and slightly cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 60s to low 70s. Humidity levels should remain below normal Wednesday through Thursday.

