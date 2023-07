Acadiana finally received beneficial rains as much of the area saw 1-4″ inches of rain from showers and storms yesterday and last night.

Showers and storms have come to an end this morning but another round of scattered activity is expected to return for the afternoon this Thursday. Rain chances will increase to 50% today within Acadiana. Conditions are slightly “cooler” too with temps this morning in the mid 70s followed by a high near 90° under mostly cloudy skies.