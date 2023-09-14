Scattered showers and storms are expected to return to Acadiana for your Thursday afternoon. This morning is starting off mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with temperatures in the lower 70s. Skies stay mostly cloudy through the day as highs reach the upper 80s, which is seasonably hot for mid-September. Rain chances will increase to 50% from 1:00 pm to 8:0 pm which should lead to more rain-cooled air. Severe weather is not expected today but a few storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
