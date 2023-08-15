Triple-digit heat is back in Acadiana this Tuesday but a weak cold front should bring us some slight relief by tomorrow morning. Forecasted high temperatures return to the low 100s with a heat index surpassing 110°. Today would mark the 17th day straight of 100° or above temperatures for Lafayette. There is another Excessive Heat Warning in effect for I-10 and Coastal Parishes.

The weak cold front will spawn a few isolated showers and storms in Acadiana during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are expected to increase to 30% across the area. Slightly cooler and more comfortable conditions will be felt tonight into tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Muggy weather quickly returns on Friday.