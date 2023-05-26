Overall, the weather this Friday will be very similar to yesterday’s weather. Temperatures are back in the mid-60s this morning along with comfortable humidity levels. Afternoon highs approach the upper 80s under another partly cloudy sky. Besides a rogue shower, the afternoon should remain very quiet.

Dew points in Acadiana continue to stay lower than normal for late May leading to the pleasant weather we have been feeling. Humidity levels will increase a little over the holiday weekend as a few afternoon showers become possible. Muggier conditions should hold off until after Monday as rain chances start to uptick too.