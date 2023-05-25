Thursday is off to a slightly cooler and less humid start across Acadiana as temperatures dip into the mid-60s. Similar to the last several days, the afternoon will turn hot but not too sticky as highs near 88°. Mostly sunny skies will be followed by a partly cloudy sky too.

Rain chances are staying very slim over the next two days as the weather pattern remains quiet for Acadiana. Spotty afternoon showers should become more likely over the Memorial Day Weekend as humidity levels slowly increase too. Highs each day are expected to stay in the upper 80s to low 90s.