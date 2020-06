Acadiana is off to another very warm and muggy start with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Unlike yesterday, areas north of I-10 are seeing a few isolated showers this morning. Rain chances should remain at 20-30% throughout the day.

The steamy conditions will continue as well. High temperatures are expected back near 92° this afternoon. The extreme humidity will push heat index values to around 100° to 105°. Make sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks if working outside.