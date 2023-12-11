A nice stretch of weather is expected through the workweek for Acadiana. Freezing temperatures are showing up north of I-10 this Monday morning as much of the area is starting the day in the low to mid-30s. Mostly sunny skies are back today with highs in the lower 60s along with lighter winds. Most of the workweek will see highs in the 60s with lows in the 30s to 40s.

Similar to last week we are tracking the next disturbance that could bring scattered showers and storms to our area late on Saturday.