Monitoring Atlantic Tropical Wave for Development

We are watching a robust tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean that has a high likelihood for development over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center has an 80% chance for development. This wave will continue to work westward into the Caribbean Sea where it has a threat to form into a tropical system. The next name on the list is Elsa. A few models are showing a chance this disturbance reaches the Gulf of Mexico next week.





At this point, it’s too far out to know where the impacts will be if it does reach the Gulf of Mexico. As of now any impacts to Louisiana would be in about 8 to 9 days but seem very unlikely. Also, the system should remain relatively weak if it’s able to survive passing over the Caribbean Islands.

Stay tuned for more updates.