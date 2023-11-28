Another cold morning in Acadiana with temperatures in the upper 30s but the winds are much lighter compared to yesterday. More sunshine is expected this Tuesday along with milder weather during the afternoon as highs range in the mid-60s. Lows tonight will fall into the mid-30s as patchy frost is possible in areas of Acadiana.

A potent storm system is setting up across the deep south for Thursday. Heavy showers and storms are likely across southeast Texas into Acadiana, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Localized flash flooding is possible as isolated areas could receive over 3″ inches of rain. Also, there is a low risk for severe weather as the atmospheric setup could support brief tornadoes on Thursday.