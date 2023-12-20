Temperatures are back in the 30s to 40s this Wednesday morning making for another cold start to the day. Milder conditions return for the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds as the weather remains quiet for the next few days. Lows tonight are expected to reach the upper 40s.

Models are backing off rain chances for Friday and Saturday as we turn cloudier, warmer, and more humid. Heavy showers and storms look likely on Sunday but the severe threat should be limited for our area. Cooler and drier air will try to move in on Christmas Day.