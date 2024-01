Colder this Wednesday morning as temperatures have fallen into the lower to mid-30s. Fortunately, the winds are much lighter compared to yesterday. A milder and sunny afternoon is ahead for Acadiana as temperatures near 62°. We shouldn’t be as cold tonight as lows range in the upper 40s.

Our next storm system arrives Friday morning as scattered showers and storms will be possible across Acadiana. There will be a low threat of severe weather as the disturbance moves through the area.