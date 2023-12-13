Cold this morning in Acadiana along with patchy frost as temperatures are in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Mostly sunny and mild weather returns this afternoon as highs will be around 65°. Northeasterly winds are expected to be stronger leading to breezy conditions during the second half of the day. It’s not looking as cold tonight but still chilly as lows reach the upper 40s.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tomorrow and Friday but the weather remains mild and dry. The next disturbance for Acadiana arrives on Saturday morning. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible with rain chances decreasing late in the afternoon.