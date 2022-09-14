



Tropical Depression Seven formed in the central Atlantic Ocean this Wednesday with wind speeds of 35 mph. Seven is currently moving due west towards the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean Islands where it is expected to further organize and strengthen. The next name on the list is Fiona.

The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows Tropical Depression Seven streghthening into Tropical Storm Fiona as early as this afternoon. A weak tropical storm will move over the Caribbean Islands in the coming days bringing a threat for heavy rains and flash flooding.

There is disagreement in the models in regard to the long-term track. A batch of models has the future Fiona making a hard northerly turn as it moves over the Island of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. We think this is the most likely scenario given the setup with the steering currents. Other models showcase a dissolving/weakening system as it continues a west track over the Caribbean Islands. As of now, the threat of this tropical system reaching the Gulf of Mexico looks very slim but it is worth watching closely.

