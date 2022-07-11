The National Hurricane Center will be monitoring the Northern Gulf of Mexico for tropical development this week which could lead to a heavy rain threat in Acadiana starting on Wednesday.

A dissolving frontal boundary across the northern Gulf has a low chance to develop into a tropical system. Currently, the NHC has a 30% chance this area could become a tropical depression or stronger in the next five days. The next name on the list is Danielle.





As of today, we are not expecting a fully formed tropical system from this disturbance. Regardless of development, heavy tropical rains will spread across the Gulf Coast, including into Acadiana from Wednesday through Friday. The GFS model is the most aggressive with heavy rains in our area, showcasing the threat for areas to see over 6″ to 10″ inches of rainfall. We think this is too high as much of Acadiana could see 2″ to 5″ inches of rain spread over three days with isolated higher amounts possible. Considering the disorganization of the system, models will have a tough time pinpointing where and how much rain will fall in certain areas across the Gulf Coast.

A strong tropical system is highly unlikely but the heavy rain threat could lead to Flash Flooding in Acadiana and along the Gulf Coast from Wednesday through Friday.