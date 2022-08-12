The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure off the coast of Southeastern Louisiana for tropical development. Currently, there is a 10% chance that this becomes at least a tropical depression this weekend. The next name on the list is Danielle. No impacts are expected for Acadiana from this disturbance.

Numerous showers and storms are showing up offshore of Louisiana this Friday morning. This disturbance will have little to no impact for Acadiana. Scattered storms are expected today and tomorrow but no widespread rains are in the forecast for our area nor are we expecting any type of strong winds or coastal flooding.

This tropical disturbance will move southwest over the weekend towards Texas. A few models are aggressive with development before landfall sometime on Sunday. Regardless of development, widespread heavy rains are possible for much of the southern and central Gulf Coast of Texas. As you can see from Futuretrack above, no impacts would be felt in southern Louisiana.

Make sure to download the free KLFY Storm Team Weather App from the Apple of Google Play Store.