PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Matt Gaetz was allegedly assaulted while leaving the Brew Ha Ha town hall meeting on Saturday, June 1.

Video taken by a Brew Ha Ha employee appears to show someone throws something at Gaetz as he exited a building and walked through protestors.

A Brew Ha Ha employee says a woman was detained but News 5 is working to confirm that information with Police.