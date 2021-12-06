Low Severe Threat in Acadiana this Monday, December 6th

Showers and storms are likely in Acadiana this Monday, December 6th, 2021 as a cold front moves through the area. There is a low risk for severe weather as a few storms could contain damaging winds, large hail, and/or a weak tornado.

The greatest threat will be between approximately 10:00 am to 4:00 pm as a line of storms moves in from the northwest with the cold front. Heavy rains are possible but the flash flooding should be minimal too as storms should move quickly over areas. Much cooler and breezy weather should push in by this evening as temps drop quickly behind the front.

A “Marginal Risk” from the Storm Prediction Center is considered a 1 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe weather in your area. Northern Louisiana is in a “Slight Risk” today.

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
51°F Information not available.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
51°F Information not available.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
51°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

New Iberia

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

