Low Severe Threat in Acadiana this Monday, December 6th

Showers and storms are likely in Acadiana this Monday, December 6th, 2021 as a cold front moves through the area. There is a low risk for severe weather as a few storms could contain damaging winds, large hail, and/or a weak tornado.





The greatest threat will be between approximately 10:00 am to 4:00 pm as a line of storms moves in from the northwest with the cold front. Heavy rains are possible but the flash flooding should be minimal too as storms should move quickly over areas. Much cooler and breezy weather should push in by this evening as temps drop quickly behind the front.

A “Marginal Risk” from the Storm Prediction Center is considered a 1 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe weather in your area. Northern Louisiana is in a “Slight Risk” today.