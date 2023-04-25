UPDATE, 4/25/23, 9 a.m.: Breaux Bridge police report the child is doing well, and should make a complete recovery. The investigation is still ongoing. No other details are yet available.

The three-year-old victim turned 4 at midnight while being treated in the hospital, according to Breaux Bridge Police.

ORIGINAL: BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– According to Breaux Bridge Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais, there was a shooting at the intersection of Martin and Courville streets just before midnight.

Officials say a three-year-old, turned 4 at midnight, was shot while riding in the car with their mother. There are no other details on the toddler’s condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.