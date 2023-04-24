ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the outside right lane and shoulder of I-10 eastbound, on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge at mile marker 121.2 (near Lake Pelba), will be closed to motorists on Monday, April 24, to allow crews to conduct an emergency bridge inspection.

The closure is anticipated to take place from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. This closure will result in traffic delays.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize an alternate route. Alternate routes can be found at 511la.org.