OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish may have new superintendent of schools as early as tomorrow.

The school board has called a special meeting for Wednesday, “to either (a) select finalists for the Superintendent of Schools position or (b) name a new Superintendent of Schools,” according to the published agenda for the meeting on the school district’s website.

Five candidates for the position were interviewed last week, Milton Batiste, Curt Green, Paul Nelson, Michael Robinson and Shirley Thibodeaux.

The candidates will seek to replace outgoing Superintendent Patrick Jenkins, who announced in February that he would step down at the end of his contract on June 30.

“Discussion of this item may require the Board members to discuss the character or competence of the interviewee. As such, the Board members may enter into executive session,” the agenda read.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Supplementary Resource Center, 1013 Creswell Lane in Opelousas.