ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) has presented two officers with Life Saving Awards.

SLPSO said that on March 15, Deputy Zack Bellard was attending the St. Martin Parish Sheriff Regional Training Academy along with others in Cadet Class #61.

After the cadets were dismissed for lunch, Deputy Bellard remained in the classroom along with Carencro Police Office Poirier. SLPSO said that after Poirier finished his lunch, he attempted to swallow one of his daily vitamin supplements but it became lodged in his throat, causing him to begin to choke.

After recognizing this, Bellard began to utilize the Heimlich maneuver in an attempt to restore his breathing. SLPSO said that after a short time, Poirier began to breathe again.

SLPSO also said that while there were other cadets in the room, Bellard immediately responded to render aid.

Bellard was commended for his observation skills and quick action in saving Poirier from choking during a recent academy graduation.

SLPSO also said that in 2022, St. Landry Parish Fire District #3 Capt. Charles LaJack and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Damien Morgan was presented with a Life Saving Award for their heroic rescue of a disabled woman who they pulled from a burning mobile home.

“We are proud to have Sgt. Damien Morgan and Deputy Zack Bellard on our team serving you. The deputies were issued commendations and a life saving pin to proudly wear on their uniforms,” SLPSO said.