ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) State Police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday near Lawtell.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Highway 190, west of Lawtell.

Public Information Officer Trooper Thomas Gossen confirmed with News 10 that one person died in the crash.

The deceased, so far, has not been identified and circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story, follow KLFY.com for the updates as they become available.